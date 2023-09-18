Brokerages Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Price Target at $86.32

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.32.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $242,418.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $242,418.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $52.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.07 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Block has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $89.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

