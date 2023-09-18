Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $13.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 530,864 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 677,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 102,969 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

