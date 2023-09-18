WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

WSC opened at $42.34 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

