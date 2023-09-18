Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Angi from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Angi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Angi

Angi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.66. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Angi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 47.7% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Angi by 53.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.