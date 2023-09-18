Vital Energy’s (VTLE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $122.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $997.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.28. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 57.79%. The firm had revenue of $335.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 17.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,151,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

