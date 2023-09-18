Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives $65.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $51.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.88. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,886.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,585,000 after buying an additional 1,639,283 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,089,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after purchasing an additional 511,121 shares during the period.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.