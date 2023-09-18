Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.85.

Get Semtech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,200,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $9,759,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 26.8% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Semtech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 632,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Semtech by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 266,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.