E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

