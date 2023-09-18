Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Receives $49.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd.

NYSE:SUNL opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.59. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $65.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sunlight Financial by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,525,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 2,339,782 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,891,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sunlight Financial by 524.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 628,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 37.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 567,581 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

