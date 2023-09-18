Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GAMB. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,448,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,359,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 780,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,371,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.70 million, a PE ratio of 110.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

