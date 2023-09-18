New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB reduced their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NGD

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $691.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.58. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in New Gold by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.