KeyCorp Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.22.

NYSE:DRI opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

