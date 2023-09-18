Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

