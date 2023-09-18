Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Semtech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.85.

Semtech stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Semtech by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Semtech by 494.2% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 578,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 480,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 134.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 619,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 38.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

