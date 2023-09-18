Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.25.
Welltower Trading Down 0.2 %
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
