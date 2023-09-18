Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.89.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.