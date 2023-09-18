REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REVG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

NYSE REVG opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.94 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.98. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. REV Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,874,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after buying an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

