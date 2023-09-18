SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

SelectQuote Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $207.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $221.78 million for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 5.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

SelectQuote Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SelectQuote by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.