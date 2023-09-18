SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
SelectQuote Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $207.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.52.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $221.78 million for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 5.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote
SelectQuote Company Profile
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SelectQuote
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.