Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 3M reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.54.

Shares of PFG opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

