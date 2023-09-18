PureCycle Technologies’ (PCT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCT stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.30. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,706,000 after buying an additional 45,330,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after purchasing an additional 814,248 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 34.6% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,742,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,966 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 202,037 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

