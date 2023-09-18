Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to “Buy” by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. DZ Bank currently has $125.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

