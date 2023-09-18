Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TECK opened at $43.99 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after acquiring an additional 253,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

