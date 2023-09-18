Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) PT Raised to $23.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRBG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

