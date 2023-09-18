AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $57.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $41.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APP. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $17.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.88.

AppLovin Price Performance

NYSE APP opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 713.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,539,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,325,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,951.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,610,250 shares of company stock valued at $947,717,590. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

