Jefferies Financial Group Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $74.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. 58.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.82.

Get Aflac alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11. Aflac has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.