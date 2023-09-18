First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.12. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -3.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 168.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

