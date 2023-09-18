AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Citigroup raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

