Brokerages Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Price Target at $43.25

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ABM Industries Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $8,490,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 52.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM opened at $40.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.07.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

