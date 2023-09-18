Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.51.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Regal Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 121,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

