Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of KLTR stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $268.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.82. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Kaltura
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).
