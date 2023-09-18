Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $230.00 at Loop Capital

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.67.

MANH opened at $198.88 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $107.18 and a 12-month high of $208.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

