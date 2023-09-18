Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRUS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Merus Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.84. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 432.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 871.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

