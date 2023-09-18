Barclays Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.86.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,810 shares of company stock worth $15,577,970 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.