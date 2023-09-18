Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.18.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RAPT

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.40.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,289 shares in the company, valued at $402,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.