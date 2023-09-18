Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 3.6 %

OCUL stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $276.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 356.62% and a negative net margin of 166.17%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. Research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 132.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 43,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.