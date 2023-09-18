Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded by Summit Insights to “Buy”

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Semtech from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.85.

SMTC opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. Semtech has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

