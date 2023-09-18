BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.