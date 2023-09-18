Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 19.8 %
NYSE SNMP opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $333.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
