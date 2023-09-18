Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE APAM opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $27,045,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $857,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 204.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 51,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 888,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,923,000 after buying an additional 118,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.