Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.85.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. Semtech has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Semtech by 50.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Semtech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Semtech by 494.2% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 578,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after buying an additional 480,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 134.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after buying an additional 619,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 38.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

