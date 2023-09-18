MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Cut to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $554.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $650.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSCI. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $564.14.

MSCI stock opened at $530.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

