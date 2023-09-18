Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HEP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

