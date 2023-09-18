SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 104.64% and a negative net margin of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SemiLEDs Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Articles

