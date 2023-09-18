Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.21.

TGT stock opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average is $142.93. Target has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

