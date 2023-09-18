Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRAM. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

MRAM opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $193.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 13,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $130,565.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $41,121.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 13,323 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $130,565.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,866.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,446 shares of company stock valued at $868,355. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13,153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 214,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Stories

