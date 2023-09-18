NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.00.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $176.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.30.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,412,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NICE by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

