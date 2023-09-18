MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $956.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.03%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.93%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,356.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 24.8% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MillerKnoll by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 37,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 10.1% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.