Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.