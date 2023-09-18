Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TELDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica Deutschland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TELDF

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Down 1.0 %

About Telefónica Deutschland

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.