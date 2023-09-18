Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Snam Stock Up 0.5 %

Snam stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Snam has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $11.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

Snam Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This is an increase from Snam’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.43%. Snam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.30%.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

